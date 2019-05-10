0 15 sets of twins graduate from Pittsburg High School, California

PITTSBURG, Calif. - Graduation day at one California high school is going to include a very unusual phenomenon. It's something that had actually been right in front of students and teachers every day for years but they never quite realized it: an unbelievably large number of twins, at the same school, all graduating in the same year.

At Pittsburg High School, home of the Pirates, this year's graduating seniors have already begun pondering a new set of challenges.

Mykayla and Myles Grant are twins, with all the closeness that implies, and heading for separate colleges. "I think we're ready. It's going to be hard but I think we'll be ready," Mykayla told KGO. Myles can't quite put a finger on what he'll miss most, but he says, "our time together. We laugh almost every day."

At least they're not alone in this dilemma. Statistics indicate that for every 200 people, there are three sets of twins. Based on the class size here, that would mean seven sets of twins. This senior class has a total of 15 sets.

Nobody made the connection until recently, when Melany Mosely got all of the 2019 twins together for one picture. "They knew they were twins. They did not realize there were so many sets," said Mosely.

Principal Todd Whitmire has never encountered this many twins in a single class. He says he wouldn't mind a few more, "They support each other. Twins often have a very strong and unique bond with one another."

It's called "that twin thing." That unnerving feeling that as you talk with two, you're also dealing with one. "The crazy part is I have had classes with more than one set of twins but never two and two together," said Mykayla.

Leaving home after graduation is stressful enough, but there is no guidebook for twins. "Splitting up. There has always been the two of us and it sounds cliché, but this is my other half," said Mykayla, smiling at Myles.



