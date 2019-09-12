200 yellow cars show up for boy battling cancer

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A little boy battling cancer in Virginia was buzzing with excitement after an epic birthday surprise.
Whitaker Weinburger, 4, loves the Bumblebee character from "Transformers," so his parents put out a plea on social media for yellow vehicles to come and surprise him.
Every birthday for his entire life, Whitaker has been fighting stage 4 neuroblastoma. It would be the first birthday that was truly a celebration for the family.
Before daybreak, yellow cars began arriving in Alexandria. Drivers from far and wide had seen the call and brought their brightly colored cars for Whitaker's surprise.
"It's just very overwhelming to see all the support," said Marah Smart, Whitaker's aunt, who flew in from Chicago. "The kid has been through hell."
The Weinburgers' simple social media request for friends to line Whitaker's 1-mile walk to school with yellow cars went viral.
Whitaker thinks all yellow vehicles transform into Bumblebee and said he wished for 100 Bumblebees. It was a birthday wish granted and then some.
"It's amazing. I can't believe how great this is," Erin Weinburger, Whitaker's mother, told WJLA. "I can't believe how many people showed up. Such an insanely great community we live in."
Tesla even sent Whitaker his own little custom-made yellow Tesla to ride in.
Paramount and Hasbro also sent the family gifts.
