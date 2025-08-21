6 discontinued SUVs great for active lifestyles

Whether you’re looking for small, midsize, or large SUVs, these six pack in loads of features, versatility…and you’ll only find them on the used car lot.

SUVs have all but made the traditional car extinct. Their roomy interiors, abundant cargo space, and comfortable ride have made them the vehicle of choice for most shoppers. But while SUVs continue to dominate, some arguably great ones have been discontinued due to a fickle market or too many competitors, and now they’re only available used.

This list from CarMax includes six discontinued midsize SUVs that remain compelling picks for active lifestyles, based on their price, utility, or comfort.

Ford Flex

Years available: 2009-2019

Average CarMax price: $19,654

Pick because: Tons of space for passengers and cargo

Pass because: Not as comfortable as rivals

The Ford Flex is a big, boxy SUV that offers seating for seven and a bunch of cargo capacity. The 2019 Edmunds review of the vehicle said that "if you can't fit all your stuff in the Ford Flex, you might have too much stuff." That remains true. Its 20 cubic feet of storage with all the seats up slightly trails the modern Kia Telluride, but its gear-hauling capacity is its strongest feature. By the time the Flex was discontinued in 2019, it had gone a decade without being redesigned. That meant the interior felt less modern and its advanced driver aids were only available on higher trims (unlike competitors offering those types of features as standard). It might not be as comfortable for long drives as others, but the Flex is a good option if you’re looking for a traditional family hauler.

Volkswagen Golf Alltrack

Years available: 2017-2019

Average CarMax price: $22,669

Pick because: Handy in bad weather and ample cargo space

Pass because: Standard touchscreen is difficult to use

The Volkswagen Golf Alltrack takes one of the German automaker's most popular vehicles, the Golf, and stretches it out to offer more cargo space. The Alltrack also features a higher, 7-inch ground clearance, making it more than capable in bad weather or on weekend trips in a variety of locations. The Alltrack has more in common with the Subaru Outback than the Jeep Wrangler, combining everyday utility with the ability to reach camping sites off the beaten path.

Jeep Cherokee

Years available: 1990-2001, 2014-2023

Average CarMax price: $21,987

Pick because: Useful cargo space and standard smartphone integration

Pass because: Worse fuel economy than rivals

The Cherokee is a two-row SUV that lives up to the Jeep badge by offering a comfortable ride, whether you're on a two-lane highway or ambling over a rocky road. The Jeep Cherokee has been around for quite some time, but look for second-generation models (2014 and newer). Apple CarPlay and Android Auto were added to the vehicle in 2018, and the Jeep's technology holds up well to modern standards. Keep in mind, most advanced driver aids are available on lower trims, but if you’re looking for adaptive cruise control, you’ll need to find a Cherokee with the Limited trim. If you’re looking for a more capable version of the Cherokee, be sure to check out the Trailhawk.

Jeep Renegade

Years available: 2015-2023

Average CarMax price: $20,122

Pick because: Easy-to-use technology features

Pass because: It's noisy on the highway

The Jeep Renegade is a subcompact SUV, like the Mazda CX-30 or Chevy Trailblazer, that offers a little more personality than some of its rivals thanks to its funky styling. Don't confuse the similarly boxy Renegade for a Wrangler, of course, but—especially in Trailhawk trim—this little Jeep is just as adept at making grocery runs as it is getting you out to remote campsites. Its ride is stiffer than its competitors, and its boxy shape means facing lots of wind noise on highways. And keep in mind that adaptive cruise control is only available on the high-end Limited trim. But if you're looking for a small SUV with a little personality, the Renegade is a good choice.

Mazda CX-3

Years available: 2016-2021

Average CarMax price: $19,945

Pick because: Fun to drive and good fuel economy

Pass because: Cramped back seat and little cargo room

The Mazda CX-3 was discontinued to make way for the Mazda CX-30, an SUV of similar size but with more modern features and technology. But the CX-3 holds its own as a sporty SUV that, while quite small, offers impressive fuel economy and is fun to drive and nice to look at. The CX-3's ride is comfortable, and its front seats are pleasant during long drives. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates the front-wheel-drive CX-3 will get 31 mpg in combined driving, which helps make up for its smaller-than-average cargo area.

Buick Encore

Years available: 2013-2022

Average CarMax price: $18,799

Pick because: Interior is very quiet

Pass because: Ride isn't very comfortable

The Buick Encore, not to be confused with the Buick Encore GX that replaced it, offers some signature Buick elegance in a very small package. The interior is extremely quiet, even when you're driving on the highway. But that comfort isn't carried over to the suspension or front seats, which limits its capability as a road tripper. Lots of technology, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, are offered as standard features on 2017 and newer model years. Its storage falls behind similarly sized rivals, but the cabin will feel plenty roomy for most passengers.

Conclusion

These midsize SUVs may be discontinued, but they still offer a lot of value. Cargo space, good fuel economy, and unique styling can be timeless—there's bound to be a used midsize SUV that fits your needs.

This story was produced by CarMax and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.