6-year-old wrestles with no feet, one hand

MACOMB, Ill. - An Illinois boy who was born with no feet and only one hand isn't letting that stop him from achieving his dreams.
Nick Trotter, 6, was born in Ukraine with significant disabilities and adopted at the age of 18 months by Chris and Mindy Trotter. He only has a left hand and no feet, but he refuses to let anything stand in his way.
Nick's parents say he always finds a way to do what he wants to do, including baseball, swimming and Jiu Jitsu. But wrestling is really his favorite thing, competing on his team: the Macomb Little Bombers. Nick has already won twice in tournaments. "I feel like I am like a king. I feel like I'm really good at wrestling," said Nick.
"That's all he's ever known. And there's times he's asked, you know, 'How come I don't have feet? How come I'm missing a hand?' but he doesn't let it bother him. He knows that he's special and he knows he can do everything and nothing slows him down. Kids ask him all the time, 'What happened?' and he'll say, 'Well, God made me this way.' He's just an amazing kid," Chris Trotter told KHQA.
Nick just participated in his third wrestling tournament in Burlington, Iowa. He pinned all three of his opponents and won his bracket.
CNN/KHQA
