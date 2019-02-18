0 Dad killed his 11-year-old daughter on her birthday, police say

BRAMPTON, Ontario - The father of an 11-year-old Ontario girl has been charged with first-degree murder after police found her body inside his Brampton home. She'd been the subject of an Amber Alert last week. The alert flashed on cellphones and TV screens throughout the province on the little girl's birthday.

Today many are trying to come to terms with the tragic death of Riya Rajkumar, and there are questions being asked about the Amber Alert itself.

Riya's mom and dad don't live together. She was visiting with her father Roopesh last Thursday afternoon to celebrate her birthday. After the girl wasn't returned to her mother at the agreed-upon time, Riya's mom contacted police about 7 p.m. "Comments were made by Roopesh Rajukumar to Riya's mom that indicated that he was going to harm himself and his daughter," said Constable Akhil Mooken.

Police investigated the matter for several hours and then issued an Amber Alert at around 11:30 p.m. During that hour, they found Riya dead in her father's home. Roopesh was eventually located by police about 130 kilometers away near Orillia.

"When we took custody, officers noticed a medical concern. Concerned about his well-being. At that point that individual was taken to hospital," Constable Danny Marttini of the Peel Regional Police told CTV.

At Riya's elementary school, flags are at half mast and grief counselors have been called in. Some parents are struggling to figure out what to say to their kids. "I honestly don't know how to explain to my 9-year-old that possibly the child's dad was involved in harming his own child," said one mother.

Some are being critical of police for waiting more than 4 hours before issuing the Amber Alert. But police say they had to do their own searches first. "There's obviously some time in between there, but that's a process. Like anything, there's a procedure for everything and it must be followed," said Marttini.

Police also say some members of the public called 911 to complain about the Amber Alert, which woke some people up when their cellphones went off. Police say those comments are disappointing and upsetting, especially since a little girl died.



CNN/CTV