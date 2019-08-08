60,000+ rubber ducks 'race' to the finish line on Chicago River in annual fundraiser

Thousands of rubber ducks made a splash in the Chicago River for a special cause.
More than 60,000 rubber ducks were dumped into the river Thursday for the 14th annual Chicago Ducky Derby to benefit Special Olympics Illinois.
The yellow squeakies were dropped off the Wabash Bridge into the Chicago River Thursday afternoon as people of all ages watched the duckies "race" to the finish line.
Supporters of the annual fundraiser purchase a duck for five dollars or join a team of supporters.
Cash, cars, and trips await the winners of the derby.
