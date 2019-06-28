  • 81-year-old grandmother holds powerlifting records

    EAST ALTON, Mo. - A Missouri grandmother is giving new meaning to the phrase "golden years," as she collects gold medals in weightlifting competitions.

    Shirley Webb, 81, can deadlift 265 pounds. She has won 17 weight-lifting medals and has a powerlifting world record. Webb also has three national records, including one for deadlifting 259 pounds.

    She collected two silver and two gold medals during a recent global competition in Sweden, where she beat a competitor who was 10 years younger than her.

    This is all just three years after Webb first joined a gym.

    "When I first joined I could not climb steps unless I held on with both hands and pulled myself up," Webb told KTVI.

    Webb is currently in training for a national competition near Chicago later this year.
     

     

