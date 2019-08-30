0 Alarming video: Child almost hit getting off school bus

HOUSTON, Texas - Terrifying video shows a driver in Houston nearly hit a child getting off her school bus on her second day of kindergarten.

Josephine Kirk-Taylor told KTRK she was recording her two youngest children welcoming their sister Melina home from school when the driver of the car appeared to disregard the school bus and almost hit the child in the street.

Kirk-Taylor can be heard in the video as she screamed and prayed her daughter would listen. It was her only hope to keep her daughter from getting hit by the car as she stood and watched her get off the bus Wednesday.

Kirk-Taylor said the bus stopped and so did the cars behind it. Her cellphone video clearly shows the flashing lights and the stop sign out on the bus. A blue Toyota in the oncoming lane never appeared to slow down, even as Melina prepared to step out in front of it.

"If she took one more step, it could have ended very differently," said Kirk-Taylor. Both mother and daughter were shaken up after the close call.

"She's a pretty tough cookie. I asked her if she was OK and she said, 'Mommy, why were you screaming?' And I was like, 'Mommy was just so scared for you sweetie, that's all.' And she was like, 'I'm OK. I'm OK.'"

In her video, Kirk-Taylor caught the car's license plate number, so she called Houston police hoping the driver would be cited at least for running the stop sign.

"I explained to him the situation and didn't really seem to phase him. He said, 'Well, I can't, we can't do anything,'" said Kirk-Taylor.

Police told KTRK the driver could not be cited even though the cellphone video got a good shot of the license plate. They said what it didn't get is a shot of the actual driver so they could identify the person behind the wheel.

Kirk-Taylor has requested the bus drop her daughter off across the street where they live, where there's a sidewalk.



CNN/KTRK