Doors suddenly closed at VFW post in Westmoreland County; bylaws not being followed, official says

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The state commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Pennsylvania said the post in Herminie was not following the VFW bylaws, which is why the doors were suddenly closed on Wednesday morning.

“It’s definitely weird for it just to close down overnight,” said John Diperna of Herminie. “I mean, if there was something going on. There was no incidents that anybody knew anything about, so it had to be within the place.”

John Wood said his dad used to run the post, but he hasn’t been back in a few years.

“Whatever happened, whatever is going on, it’s sad because it’s a need. It’s a need for the area,” Wood said.

People in Herminie are shocked by the recent closure of their local VFW post 8427. Channel 11 spoke with the State Commander, who said the closure is temporary. It will reopen after an investigation is finished.

“As soon as they kind of understand where the deficiencies were, let’s correct it and let’s get started again,” said Bill Randol, state commander of the VFW Department of Pennsylvania.

Locals like Diperna say it’s all the small town can talk about. Many families have birthday parties, banquets and even weddings scheduled in the hall and bowling alley in the coming days.

“It means a lot to this town. Everybody comes up here,” Diperna said. “Everybody orders food from here. They usually have food you can order and things like that. The parking lots are always full. So, there would be no reason. I don’t understand why?”

State Cmdr. Roland said he is aware the club acts as the heart of the town and hopes they’ll be able to honor the events already on the schedule.

“If they have contracts or obligations, I may authorize them to open under supervision,” Roland said. “We are a big part of the community, and I don’t want the community to be affected because, whatever the issues were, somebody made a mistake.”

Diperna said he hopes the club opens soon.

“It’s a really good environment here. You can come in here, sit and have a drink, and not have to worry about everybody breaking out and fighting like a lot of the other bars. You can sit here and enjoy yourself.”

Roland did not share any specific details on the investigation but said the club should be back open soon.

