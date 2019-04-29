0 Anonymous Instagram account shines light on cockroaches at Maryland high school

DAMASCUS, Md. - An anonymous Instagram account is shining a light on cockroaches at a Maryland high school, but the school district insists there is no infestation.

There are no photos of food, islands or sunsets on the Instagram account entitled Cockroaches of DHS. "This is Rob, found near Mr. Shiffler's room. RIP, sweetie. Thank you for your submission. Keep those cockroaches coming," says parent Elise Williams, as she reads a post to the account.

The account, which has more than 60 posts and 340 followers, documents the sheer number of roaches found within Damascus High School.

Junior Casey Boman told WJLA she even submitted a picture to the anonymous account. "There was one I saw the other day that was apparently being eaten by ants. Yikes!"

Tara Portlance, a registered nurse, struggled with the humor of such an unhealthy infestation. "Found this guy on the math floor, unfortunately he has passed away. His name is Gio, short for geometry," said Portlance, reading a post. "They're naming them. Like, this one's Harold, this one's Dante. Why are you naming them? This one's Phil."

"Keep a lookout for Georgina near the English hallway stairwell because she is alive and well. Still thriving, but will one day lose the battle," read Williams, who could not stop giggling as she scrolled through the account. "I think it's hilarious and if it brings attentions to a problem that needs to be solved, well that's great too."

The school district says there is nothing unusual about the cockroach sightings at the high school. In a statement, the school said: "There is no significant issue with cockroaches at Damascus High School. As with all older buildings, pests do appear from time to time, but they are quickly addressed."



CNN/WJLA