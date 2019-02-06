  • Army conducts military exercises in downtown LA

    LOS ANGELES - The U.S. Army is getting some "street cred" in Los Angeles.

    Special operations teams and flight crews started training drills Monday night. They're expected to continue through Saturday.

    According to the Army, aircraft and weapon simulations will be performed. Simulated explosions and heavily armed troops were seen jumping off numerous helicopters.

    Residents in the area were given advance notice.

    Officials say the local terrain and facilities in the area give service members a unique perspective to the training.
     

     
     

