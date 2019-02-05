SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - DeAnna and Michael Weasenforth lost their two children one month ago in a tragic house fire.
RyLeigh and Gunner were 5 and 7 years old, and the best of friends. DeAnna and Michael sat down with Channel 11's Cara Sapida to share the heartbreaking account of the night they lost everything.
They want the community to know they are thankful for all of the support, and feel it's time to share details about what happened on that tragic morning.
They want to clear up rumors, but they also want everyone to know how wonderful their children were, and how their daughter's last breaths were trying to protect her brother.
Sapida will share their emotional interview tonight on 11 News at 6 p.m.
