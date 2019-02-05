'Please shut up': Pa. mom accused of scalding crying toddler in tub

SEVEN VALLEYS, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman is accused of holding her 16-month-old daughter’s head under hot water flowing from a tub faucet when the toddler would not stop crying while taking a bath, the York Daily Record reported.
Brandy Marie Gentzler, 22, of Seven Valleys, is charged with aggravated assault, endangering child welfare, aggravated assault of someone younger than 6 and simple assault, the newspaper reported..
According to court documents, Gentzler told police she was trying to get her daughter to stop crying Dec. 31 when she held the child under hot water several times, WGAL reported.
According to police, Gentzler reportedly said to the girl, "Please shut up. Are you going to shut up yet?" the television station reported.
The girl suffered second-degree burns to her face; fractures to her right rib, right elbow and left clavicle; and a bite mark on her left wrist, the York Dispatch reported.
According to court documents, Gentzler told police her daughter bit her once while she was feeding her, so Gentzler bit her hand "to show her that biting hurts," the Daily Record reported.
