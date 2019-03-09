PITTSBURGH - The Art Institute of Pittsburgh has closed, according to a letter sent to students Friday.
More than 200 students were enrolled at the school for in-person classes and another 2,000 took online classes.
Download the WPXI News App for updates as we learn more
On Jan. 31, Channel 11 first learned of the school's plan to shut down. That decision was put on hold for a time after the parent company fielded offers from potential buyers.
Also at the end of January, teachers and other staff members were laid off. Some said they weren't told they were losing their jobs until they showed up to the building on Penn. Ave. and could no longer access the building.
An email sent to students Friday said that the acquisition had fallen through.
"As I have indicated previously, we have been working day and night to secure a path forward for campuses in receivership and, most importantly, their students," the email said. "With my apologies, the acquisition of your campus fell through."
Channel 11's Michele Newell is working to learn more about what this closure means for students who have been attending the school. She is also working to learn what's next for the building on Penn Ave. Watch 11 at 11 for a full report.
TRENDING NOW:
- Jury finds man guilty of third-degree homicide in Thanksgiving crash
- 'Airwolf' actor Jan-Michael Vincent dies at 74
- Attorney: Chris Watts' daughter begged for her life after watching sister's murder
- VIDEO: Tractor-trailer Carrying Fireball Cinnamon Whisky Rolls Over
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}