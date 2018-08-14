Attorney General Josh Shapiro

Attorney General Shapiro was sworn into office in 2017, the sixth person elected to the top law enforcement post in the state. He graduated from the University of Rochester and earned his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center. He was in private practice for more than a decade. Attorney General Shapiro has worked as the Chairman of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. He was also a state representative for Pennsylvania’s 153rd House District.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}