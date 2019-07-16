  • Back to School: Garrett County

    Updated:

    First Day of School is 26-Aug for all of the following schools.
    Accident Elementary
    Lunch Menu * Teacher Site Calendar
    Broad Ford Elementary
    Lunch Menu Supply List Teacher Sites Calendar
        PreK & K  
        1st  
        2nd  
        3rd  
        4th  
        5th  
    Crellin Elementary
    Lunch Menu * * Calendar
    Friendsville Elementary
    Lunch Menu Supply List Teacher Site Calendar
    Grantsville Elementary
    Lunch Menu * Teacher Site Calendar
    Route 40 Elementary
    Lunch Menu Supply List Teacher Site Calendar
    Swan Meadow Elementary
    Lunch Menu * Teacher Site Calendar
    Yough Glades Elementary
    Lunch Menu Supply List Teacher Site Calendar
    Northern Middle
    Lunch Menu Supply List Teacher Site Calendar
    Southern Middle
    Lunch Menu Supply List Teacher Site Calendar
    Northern High
    Lunch Menu * Teacher Site Calendar
    Southern High
    Lunch Menu * Teacher Site Calendar
    *Denotes not available at this time. Please send all corrections and additions to web@wpxi.com.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories