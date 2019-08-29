Another wet summer has parents thinking about a familiar problem, mold.
Last year, nine school districts in Allegheny, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties delayed the start of school after mold was found in classrooms and other areas.
"Mold is a big issue because kids lungs are not fully developed," said parent Jerome Mays.
But so far this year, no district has reported delays due to similar issues.
On Channel 11 Morning News, 11 Investigates digs into the environmental tests conducted by the impacted schools to find out how they handled the problem and what they're doing to make sure it doesn't happen again.
