Police respond after man accidentally shoots himself in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police responded after a man accidentally shot himself in downtown Pittsburgh.
It happened around 10 p.m. at Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Seventh Street.
Police said when they arrived, they found a man who told them he was shuffling through his backpack at the bus stop when he triggered his own gun and accidentally shot himself in the leg.
He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
The firearm was legally registered to the victim, police said.
