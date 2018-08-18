0 11 things you need to know if you're moving into Pitt

PITTSBURGH - It's almost time for freshman students to move in for students attending the University of Pittsburgh for the first time and we have everything you need to help make the week easier.

As students start to move in to colleges and universities in the city starting this weekend, we'll continue to make sure you're prepared, whether you're moving in or just trying to get around the traffic, on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 5 a.m.

1. On-campus move-in days are Monday, Aug. 20 to Friday, Aug. 24. There are several welcome stations set up around the campus.

2. Several road closures and parking restrictions have been put in place as students move in throughout the week. According to our partners at the Trib, a portion of Bigelow Boulevard will be closed most of the day from Monday to Thursday. There will also be closures on Lothrop Street, North Bouquet Street, University Place, Schenley Street Extension and Schenley Quadrangle.

2. There are specific loading zones and hours, welcome stations and long-term parking area's for each residence hall. Click here to find out more specific information for each building.

4. The university will have complimentary refreshments including soda, water and ice cream, while supplies last at the Schenley Quad.

5. Meal plans begin Monday and all facilities will be open.

6. If you need assistance, all "Arrival Survival" volunteers will be wearing blue-and-gold shirts.

7. New and transfer student orientation will be held Monday through Sunday.

8. Students can pick up both U.S. and campus mail at their own personal mailbox at one of the eight student mail centers.

9. There is a Wellness Center, University Pharmacy and an Urgicare on campus for all of your medical needs.

10. There are several ways to get around, including a campus bus and shuttle and bicycling. Click here for more information on parking and transportation.

11. Students are able to borrow a wheeled cart to help unload their vehicle.

BACK TO SCHOOL:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.