Tthe school year is just around the corner, and in the Pittsburgh Public School District students at one school have a new space to get creative.

Channel 11's Jennifer Tomazic found out how kids at Brashear High School will take learning into their own hands.

Lots of planning has gone into the 2018-2019 school year, and principal Kimberly Safran is excited to introduce a new class to the maker room.

“It's not your traditional type of learning where you're sitting in the classroom getting that direct instruction from a teacher it's definitely more students are doing all the work the teacher is more of a facilitator for learning,” she said.

The new direction is a project-based learning space designed to “engage students in hands on, minds on learning. things that are relevant and rigorous to students.”

Students are able to make things with 3D printers, laser engravers and other STEAM driven tools. A federal school improvement grant allows Brashear to be one of six schools in the district to have this maker room.

This is the 4th year for the creative environment and more and more students and parents are interested each year.

Freshman and seniors at Brashear go back on August 24.

