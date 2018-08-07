The Canon-McMillan School District has delayed the start of the school year to Sept. 4, saying an ongoing expansion project at the high school will not be finished in time for the scheduled start of Aug. 27.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Michael Daniels said the delay applies to all grade levels, and said the schedule still may change.
"Should further construction delays warrant a later start date, you will be informed as soon as possible," he wrote.
The decision was made Tuesday during a Building and Grounds Committee meeting, Daniels said.
