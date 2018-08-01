BACK TO SCHOOL 2018: Everything you need to know

Summer is winding down, but that means excitement is in the air at many households as the kids get ready to go back to school and reconnect with friends they haven't seen since June.
We want to make this transition as easy as possible for parents and children alike, so we've put together a helpful guide which includes information such as start date, lunch plans and supplies lists for each and every district in southwestern Pennsylvania.
To help make the most of this reset in schedules, we've also compiled all sorts of information about school safety, lunch ideas and tips for helping protect your children and make sure they're getting the most out of their experiences.
Back To School Groove:
6 ways to help get your child in back-to-school mode
Back to School: Things to do with your toddler when their siblings are at school
Back to school: 8 hacks for stress-free mornings
11 ways to be productive while the kids are in school
Eating Healthy At School:
Is fruit juice healthy for kids? Expert weighs in
Back to School: 15 preschool lunch ideas even teens will eat
9 recipes for easy, quick and healthy lunches to pack for your kids
Protecting Your Children:
Protecting student athletes, what you need to know as practices get underway
Pennsylvania school bus laws, what you need to know
Back-to-school selfies may spread super lice, expert says
STUDY: Teenage drivers take bigger risks during their senior year of high school
11 investigates state police inspections of hundreds of school buses
Attention, parents: 4 obscure apps you need to know about
