    The Chartiers Valley School District is beefing up security for the new school year.

    This summer, district leaders hired Edward Joyner to run its security department.

    Joyner is a 25-year veteran of Pennsylvania State Police and has experience with hostage negotiating and drug enforcement.

    Joyner will be working with local police and officers from both Collier and Scott townships posted at schools within the district.

