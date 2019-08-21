MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - Franklin Regional is one of 19 school districts where the new school year starts Wednesday.
The district has a new website that features a revised directory, new teacher pages and a more user-friendly menu, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.
A few weeks ago the district broke ground on its new intermediate elementary school.
The $49 million project is on Sardis Road in Murrysville and will house grades three through five.
