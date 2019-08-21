  • Franklin Regional breaks ground for new building, launches updated website

    Updated:

    MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - Franklin Regional is one of 19 school districts where the new school year starts Wednesday.

    The district has a new website that features a revised directory, new teacher pages and a more user-friendly menu, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news stories in Westmoreland County. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    A few weeks ago the district broke ground on its new intermediate elementary school.

    The $49 million project is on Sardis Road in Murrysville and will house grades three through five.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories