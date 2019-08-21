PITTSBURGH - Several soon-to-be brides said they are now out of a reception venue after the place they had already booked closed with no warning.
The Cornerstone on Steubenville Pike allegedly just closed up with no warning sometime during the last month.
On 11 at 11, Michele Newell talks with two women who had already put their money down to hold the facility and who both said they can't believe this is happening.
