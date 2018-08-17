0 Gateway School District police force leading way for other districts

MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Walking the halls here at Gateway High School is just part of Bryan Key's job as head of the Gateway School District Police Department

Keys and his resource officers are entering their third year.

"Relationships, we're still trying to build relationships with the students starting at kindergarten through 12th," Key said.

It's these relationships Key says makes this school police department work.

They are armed and trained for the worst case scenario, but Key said their presence is not one of intimidation.

"We're there as uh, of course to provide security and protection, but mentors and I say friends," Key said.

A special bond Key said is paying off.

"There's been a decrease in bullying, there's been a decrease in the number of fights and just overall -- I hate to use the phrase -- general order," Key said.

Getting into a Back To School Groove:

It's clear, things are working here at Gateway schools when students come through the doors. The superintendent tells me this program is getting attention from dozens of other districts

"I'd say over the last 12 months probably 20, 25 school districts have reached out and asked for the process paperwork asked to tour the building see how our district officers communicate," said Dr. William Short, the superintendent of Gateway schools.

Short said being a model for how to create a safe and comfortable learning environment is the ultimate compliment.

"It's exciting but it's also meant to help educate other districts on how to do this in the right way," Short said.

