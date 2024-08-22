Inflation hitting teachers hard as cost of school supplies rises

PITTSBURGH — If you’ve been school supply shopping, then this is no shock to you: the cost of supplies has risen by 25% since 2020.

It’s tougher than ever for parents with kids heading back to school and teachers who often dig into their own wallets to make sure their classrooms are fully stocked.

Channel 11 sat down with local educators and an organization that’s working to find solutions.

Due to inflation, teachers are making 5% less than they did 10 years ago, and spending hundreds more.

According to the National Education Association, teachers spend roughly $673 each year on school supplies.

The school districts that the three educators we spoke with serve differ in size, demographics and location, yet the problem is universal

“People don’t understand when they complain about their property taxes that they keep going up well the legislature has not increased the budget for schools,” said Angela Griol, who teaches in the Elizabeth Forward School District.

Some districts provide teachers a small yearly stipend for supplies. Others may utilize a tax rebate. The vast majority of school districts in our region cannot.

“My district does give me a budget, but we have seen the bundle dwindle year after year after year,” Griol said.

“I have an awesome administrator and he will give us a wish list, but the majority of what I do comes out of my pocket,” said Tracy Johns, who teaches at Pittsburgh Public Schools.

Locally, there is help for some teachers. Last school year, a local non-profit, the Education Partnership provided 191 schools, or 10,000 teachers, with classroom supplies free of charge.

“If it wasn’t for Ed Partnership, my kids wouldn’t have had pencils or pens or makers or glue, that’s the real big thing,” said Josie Dusold, a 28-year teacher.

To qualify. 70% or more of a district’s student body must receive free or reduced-price lunches. Executive Director Josh Whiteside says there are still 100 more schools in the region that qualify but are not connected.

“There are many many many schools in Southwestern PA where the schools just don’t have the ability to provide everything that their teachers need to teach effectively to teach the way they want how they what they want,” Whiteside said.

Channel 11 went shopping with these teachers to see how this program is filling in the gaps.

“I want to make the classroom as engaging as it can be, so I want to relate to their culture,” Johns explained “It’s a part of classroom management you need those supplies for, engagement for, them to feel safe, for them to open up.”

With school supply costs continuing to climb and teacher salaries remaining the same we asked our educators an important question: do they foresee a time when it will become too much? For this group, the answer was no.

“I was born to be a teacher, I knew since second grade I was going to be a teacher,” said Dusold.

“Teachers need to make more money, we do, but we are not going to quit our jobs because we don’t. We always come back and work harder,” Griol added.

Click here for more information on The Education Partnership.

