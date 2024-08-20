Arrest made in deadly shooting of Aliquippa woman, 20, found in alley

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of an Aliquippa woman found dead in an alleyway over the weekend.

Treonna Washington, 20, was found dead in an alleyway early Saturday morning. State police in Beaver County ruled it a homicide.

The district attorney’s office confirmed the arrest.

The family gathered Monday to speak exclusively to Channel 11′s Cara Sapida.

“You hear these stories all across America... This isn’t just a body found in the alley, this was our baby,” said Trey Willis, the victim’s father.

On social media, family and friends have been showing widespread love and support, devastated that she was taken away before her 21st birthday next month.

“I keep hearing everyone say ‘This 20-year-old woman’, but she was a baby, she was our baby. She was our baby, and she didn’t deserve that.”

If you would like to help with funeral costs, you can donate here.

