  • North Hills students heading back to school with changes to safety, school curriculum

    Updated:

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Channel 11 is your station for back-to-school coverage.

    This morning, Tuesday, Aug. 21, kids in the North Hills School District will head back to the classroom for the 2018-2019 school year.

    This year brings a series of new changes when it comes to safety and the school curriculum.

    WPXI's Mike Holden is taking a closer look at the district's "Sandy Hook Promise Programs," a safety initiative that focuses on inclusion and being on the lookout for suspicious behavior.

    Plus, Channel 11 is diving deeper into the district's curriculum, which now features several courses focused on technology, college readiness and physical fitness.

