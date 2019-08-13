  • Hill slide could impact students returning to school in Ross Township

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Channel 11 is checking in with PennDOT and Ross Township officials for an update on a giant hill slide.

    Reis Run Road has been closed for months, but the initial plan was to have it reopened for the start of the school year.

    However, that may not be possible because it continues to move.

    PennDOT also said it cannot remedy the problem because it is on private property.

