PENN HILLS, Pa. - Police in Allegheny County are looking into a deadly shooting in Penn Hills.
A ShotSpotter notification alerted police around 2:10 a.m. Monday that shots were fired near North Wheeler Street.
Several calls to 911 also reported gunfire on Blackadore Street.
Officers said they found an SUV blocking the road and a 48-year-old man dead next to it.
He has not been identified.
The man was part off a motorcycle club and Allegheny County police said he may have been targeted by a rival club.
Investigators took a motorcycle into evidence and are investigating a possible motive.
"The one possible scenario is that he being part of this motorcycle club, there's another motorcycle club in that section of town that might be at odds with each other at the present time. But we have nothing to confirm that. That's the rumor and speculation we're getting from the citizens in that area," Allegheny County Inspector Andrew Schurman said.
Anyone who heard or saw anything is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. You can also reach the County Police through its social media sites.
