Service offers to do laundry for college students, promises cleaning and groceries in future

    PITTSBURGH - Worry not, parents, a new service is launching in Pittsburgh to help your students in college as they transition to adulthood.

    The company is called DormMom, and it offers laundry, cleaning and even grocery shopping services for college students across the country.

    We checked in Pittsburgh, and so far only laundry service is offered at Pitt and Carnegie Mellon, but the website says clearing and grocery services are coming soon. It also lists Point Park, Duquesne and Robert Morris as having all services coming soon.

    Prices for laundry start at $315.99 per semester, which includes up to 10 pounds of laundry weekly, and reach all the way to $705.99 per semester for cleaning of up to 25 pounds per week.

    With the average cost of laundry being around $5 for washing and drying, a student could afford about 60 loads at the lowest cost of entry for DormMom, or if they're like most students they'll just wait until they have enough for a trip home.

