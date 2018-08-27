Service offers to do laundry for college students, promises cleaning and groceries in future

PITTSBURGH - Worry not, parents, a new service is launching in Pittsburgh to help your students in college as they transition to adulthood.
The company is called DormMom, and it offers laundry, cleaning and even grocery shopping services for college students across the country.
We checked in Pittsburgh, and so far only laundry service is offered at Pitt and Carnegie Mellon, but the website says clearing and grocery services are coming soon. It also lists Point Park, Duquesne and Robert Morris as having all services coming soon.
Getting into a Back To School Groove:
- 6 ways to help get your child in back-to-school mode
- Back to School: Things to do with your toddler when their siblings are at school
- Back to school: 8 hacks for stress-free mornings
- 11 ways to be productive while the kids are in school
Prices for laundry start at $315.99 per semester, which includes up to 10 pounds of laundry weekly, and reach all the way to $705.99 per semester for cleaning of up to 25 pounds per week.
With the average cost of laundry being around $5 for washing and drying, a student could afford about 60 loads at the lowest cost of entry for DormMom, or if they're like most students they'll just wait until they have enough for a trip home.
Channel 11 News is your home for Back to School coverage.
We’ll have teams of reporters and photographers, as well as Chopper 11 and traffic reporter Trisha Pittman guiding you through the first days of the school year, every weekday on
Channel 11 News from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}