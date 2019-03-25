0 Bear on wanted poster for stealing honey

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. - When it comes to bees, members of the Susquehanna University Beekeeping Club know all the buzz. They keep three hives outside the Center for Earth and Environmental Research near Selinsgrove.

On Sunday, advisor Derek Straub got a call that something got into the hives. "One of the hives was knocked over but stayed pretty much intact. The third hive was knocked over and some of the frames with honey on it was clearly taken out and eaten," Straub told WNEP.

TRENDING NOW:

Though there were no witnesses, Susquehanna University posted a wanted poster featuring a sketch of the prime suspect, a black bear. The bear not only damaged the hives and ate the honey, but quite a few bees died.

"There were bees probably up in the feeders which got knocked off. They were stranded outside the hives overnight and that night it was in the 20s," said Straub.

Now club members are concerned about honey production this spring. "We were hoping in the fall that we might be able to get a second harvest in the spring but we aren`t too sure now. We`re sure they lost a lot of honey in the bear attack," said student Lucas Winner.

The bear came back the following night, too, so the bees were moved off campus into protective custody. The next step is to put protective electric fencing around the hives to keep predators away from the bees.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission set up a bear trap with donuts to lure the suspect. "We`re crossing our fingers that hopefully everything will work out and our bees will be healthy again within a month or two," said Straub.

The bear trap has been set up for three days so far but the bear has not come back. The plan is to trap the bear and move it to a location far from people and things to get into.

CNN/WNEP