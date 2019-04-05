0 Bear tears apart Colorado woman's car to get gummy bears

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. - A Colorado woman has learned the hard way that bears enjoy eating their gummy equivalent. The woman says her vehicle was severely damaged by a hungry bear who managed to find a bag of gummy bears in her car.

Every door, every wire, almost every inch inside Cate Siegel's Subaru Forester is destroyed. "He must have just got in, got up and around, got in the back seat and left a little surprise in the back seat," Siegel told KCNC.

Siegel was headed to work Thursday morning when she walked outside her Breckenridge home to find both her car and the garage door were open. "There was a garage opener in the car. He swiped that, must have stepped on it, opened the garage door. But luckily our trash had just been taken out ... I assume he's not too big because he was able to get around my car and maneuver it."

The bear also made its way through her neighborhood, leaving trash in a few yards before finding her car with its stash of sweet treats. Siegel said the candy was in a sealed bag, part of a gift basket from an event the night before. "Gummy bears! His own kind, I guess," said Siegel.

Living in the mountains, she said they are always cautious about locking up trash and try to do the same with their doors. But in this instance, she said she let her guard down.



CNN/KCNC