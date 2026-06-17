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Best draft picks in Philadelphia 76ers history

The draft is a seminal moment for many incoming players. Putting aside competitive stakes, each young athlete's life is irreversibly altered by the fame and fortune that comes with being an NBA player. The exorbitant contract values ensures these players almost never have to worry about personal finances. Plus, these young guns get to play alongside some of their basketball idols for a living. With these high stakes, it's easy to see why the draft is so revered.

Likewise, the fortunes of a city and franchise can be completely transformed by a draft pick. LeBron James, for instance, brought Cleveland its first sports championship in 52 years and was also reportedly worth hundreds of millions to the city's downtown economy. It almost goes without saying that Michael Jordan built the Chicago Bulls from the ground up into a championship team whose dynamic would reverberate through the decades.

With that in mind, Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Philadelphia 76ers history using data from Basketball-Reference.com. Players were ranked according to a formula that approximates their career achievements, career value, and play quality. The formula encompasses Basketball-Reference.com's Hall of Fame probability, career win shares, and value over replacement player, aka VORP. For players drafted before data is available for VORP, half of the player's win shares were used in its place to calculate their Stacker score. Basketball Hall of Fame inductees were given a minimum of 60% for their Hall of Fame probability, indicating a worthy résumé for their time but not up to par with some modern players. Scores were normalized to 100 based on the scoring leader. Keep reading to see where your favorite players fall on the list.

#50. Connie Dierking

- Stacker score: 4.0

- Sixth overall pick in 1958

- Played two seasons with Syracuse Nationals and one season with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 10.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST

- Advanced statistics: 13.3 win shares

#49. Isaiah Joe

- Stacker score: 4.0

- 49th overall pick in 2020

- Played two seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 8.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST

- Advanced statistics: 19.0 win shares, 0.6 box plus/minus, 4.6 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2025 NBA Champ



#48. Hank Finkel

- Stacker score: 4.1

- 34th overall pick in 1965

- Career averages: 5.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 13.5 win shares

- Accolades

--- 1974 NBA Champ



#47. Matisse Thybulle

- Stacker score: 4.1

- 20th overall pick in 2019

- Played three seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 5.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.1 AST

- Advanced statistics: 15.4 win shares, 1.1 box plus/minus, 6.1 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2x All-Defensive



#46. Harvey Catchings

- Stacker score: 4.1

- 42nd overall pick in 1974

- Played four seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 3.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 21.2 win shares, -0.8 box plus/minus, 4.1 VORP

#45. Ed Conlin

- Stacker score: 4.3

- Seventh overall pick in 1955

- Played three seasons with Syracuse Nationals

- Career averages: 10.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 14.2 win shares

#44. Vincent Askew

- Stacker score: 4.5

- 39th overall pick in 1987

- Played one season with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 7.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST

- Advanced statistics: 22.1 win shares, 0.0 box plus/minus, 4.7 VORP

#43. Andrew Toney

- Stacker score: 5.0

- Eighth overall pick in 1980

- Played eight seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.2 AST

- Advanced statistics: 26.9 win shares, -0.6 box plus/minus, 4.4 VORP

- Accolades

--- 1983 NBA Champ

--- 2x All Star



#42. Allan Bristow

- Stacker score: 5.1

- 21st overall pick in 1973

- Played two seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 7.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.2 AST

- Advanced statistics: 22.7 win shares, -0.2 box plus/minus, 6.2 VORP

#41. Anthony Parker

- Stacker score: 5.2

- 21st overall pick in 1997

- Played two seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 9.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST

- Advanced statistics: 24.5 win shares, -0.2 box plus/minus, 6.1 VORP

#40. Richaun Holmes

- Stacker score: 5.7

- 37th overall pick in 2015

- Played three seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 30.7 win shares, 0.1 box plus/minus, 5.0 VORP

#39. Len Chappell

- Stacker score: 5.7

- Fifth overall pick in 1962

- Played one season with Syracuse Nationals

- Career averages: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 19.0 win shares

- Accolades

--- 1x All Star



#38. Nerlens Noel

- Stacker score: 6.2

- Sixth overall pick in 2013

- Played two seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 7.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST

- Advanced statistics: 28.3 win shares, 0.9 box plus/minus, 7.4 VORP

#37. John Salmons

- Stacker score: 6.7

- 26th overall pick in 2002

- Played four seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 9.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST

- Advanced statistics: 33.9 win shares, -0.9 box plus/minus, 6.7 VORP

#36. Luke Jackson

- Stacker score: 6.7

- Fourth overall pick in 1964

- Played eight seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 9.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.6 AST

- Advanced statistics: 22.3 win shares

- Accolades

--- 1967 NBA Champ

--- 1x All Star



#35. Tim Thomas

- Stacker score: 6.7

- Seventh overall pick in 1997

- Played one season with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST

- Advanced statistics: 35.2 win shares, -0.8 box plus/minus, 6.4 VORP

#34. Dennis Awtrey

- Stacker score: 6.7

- 46th overall pick in 1970

- Played two seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 4.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 22.4 win shares

- Accolades

--- 1979 NBA Champ



#33. Caldwell Jones

- Stacker score: 7.0

- 32nd overall pick in 1973

- Played six seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 7.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.4 AST

- Advanced statistics: 44.3 win shares, -1.5 box plus/minus, 3.7 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2x All-Defensive

--- 1x All Star



#32. Larry Hughes

- Stacker score: 7.8

- Eighth overall pick in 1998

- Played one season with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 14.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST

- Advanced statistics: 32.3 win shares, -0.1 box plus/minus, 10.7 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2004-05 STL Champ

--- 2004-05 All-Defensive



#31. Matt Guokas

- Stacker score: 8.0

- Ninth overall pick in 1966

- Played four seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 5.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 26.7 win shares

- Accolades

--- 1967 NBA Champ



#30. Samuel Dalembert

- Stacker score: 8.2

- 26th overall pick in 2001

- Played eight seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 7.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.5 AST

- Advanced statistics: 51.3 win shares, -1.1 box plus/minus, 4.6 VORP

#29. Jerami Grant

- Stacker score: 8.2

- 39th overall pick in 2014

- Played two seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 13.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST

- Advanced statistics: 40.7 win shares, -0.4 box plus/minus, 8.7 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 0.0%

#28. Shawn Bradley

- Stacker score: 8.3

- Second overall pick in 1993

- Played two seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 8.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST

- Advanced statistics: 40.7 win shares, -0.2 box plus/minus, 8.9 VORP

- Accolades

--- 1996-97 BLK Champ



#27. Paul Neumann

- Stacker score: 8.5

- 29th overall pick in 1959

- Played two seasons with Syracuse Nationals and one season with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 11.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST

- Advanced statistics: 28.4 win shares

#26. Darryl Dawkins

- Stacker score: 8.6

- Fifth overall pick in 1975

- Played seven seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 12.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST

- Advanced statistics: 46.4 win shares, -0.2 box plus/minus, 7.8 VORP

#25. Tyrese Maxey

- Stacker score: 9.2

- 21st overall pick in 2020

- Played six seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 21.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 35.1 win shares, 2.2 box plus/minus, 13.5 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2025-26 All-NBA

--- 2x All Star



#24. George McGinnis

- Stacker score: 9.2

- 22nd overall pick in 1973

- Played three seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 20.2 PTS, 11.0 REB, 3.7 AST

- Advanced statistics: 36.2 win shares, 1.2 box plus/minus, 13.1 VORP

- Accolades

--- 1974-75 MVP

--- 2x ABA Champ

--- 2x All-NBA

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#23. Bob Weiss

- Stacker score: 9.4

- 25th overall pick in 1965

- Played two seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 7.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.7 AST

- Advanced statistics: 31.2 win shares

- Accolades

--- 1967 NBA Champ



#22. Ben Simmons

- Stacker score: 9.7

- First overall pick in 2016

- Played four seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 13.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 7.2 AST

- Advanced statistics: 35.4 win shares, 3.0 box plus/minus, 15.0 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2019-20 STL Champ

--- 2017-18 ROY

--- 2019-20 All-NBA

--- 2x All-Defensive

#21. Sedale Threatt

- Stacker score: 9.8

- 139th overall pick in 1983

- Played three seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 48.0 win shares, -0.1 box plus/minus, 10.7 VORP

#20. Bobby Jones

- Stacker score: 10.0

- 37th overall pick in 2006

- Played one season with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 3.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.5 AST

- Advanced statistics: 1.1 win shares, -4.1 box plus/minus, -0.5 VORP

#19. Clarence Weatherspoon

- Stacker score: 11.6

- Ninth overall pick in 1992

- Played five seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 11.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST

- Advanced statistics: 58.4 win shares, -0.3 box plus/minus, 11.8 VORP

#18. Jerry Stackhouse

- Stacker score: 12.7

- Third overall pick in 1995

- Played two seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 16.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST

- Advanced statistics: 52.4 win shares, 0.3 box plus/minus, 17.4 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2x All Star



#17. World B. Free

- Stacker score: 16.3

- 23rd overall pick in 1975

- Played four seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 20.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST

- Advanced statistics: 67.7 win shares, 1.2 box plus/minus, 22.0 VORP

- Accolades

--- 1978-79 All-NBA

--- 1x All Star



#16. Thaddeus Young

- Stacker score: 16.4

- 12th overall pick in 2007

- Played seven seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 12.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 71.9 win shares, 0.5 box plus/minus, 20.7 VORP

#15. Lou Williams

- Stacker score: 16.4

- 45th overall pick in 2005

- Played seven seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 13.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST

- Advanced statistics: 65.7 win shares, 1.4 box plus/minus, 23.2 VORP

#14. Doug Collins

- Stacker score: 17.8

- First overall pick in 1973

- Played eight seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 17.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST

- Advanced statistics: 38.0 win shares, 0.4 box plus/minus, 8.4 VORP

- Accolades

--- 4x All Star

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#13. Red Kerr

- Stacker score: 19.1

- Sixth overall pick in 1954

- Played nine seasons with Syracuse Nationals and two seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 13.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 AST

- Advanced statistics: 61.8 win shares

- Hall of Fame probability: 2.7%

- Accolades

--- 1955 NBA Champ

--- 3x All Star



#12. Dick Barnett

- Stacker score: 20.7

- Fifth overall pick in 1959

- Played two seasons with Syracuse Nationals

- Career averages: 15.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 68.7 win shares

- Accolades

--- 2x NBA Champ

--- 1x All Star

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#11. Jrue Holiday

- Stacker score: 21.6

- 17th overall pick in 2009

- Played four seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 15.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 6.2 AST

- Advanced statistics: 78.1 win shares, 1.6 box plus/minus, 32.7 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 1.7%

- Accolades

--- 2x NBA Champ

--- 6x All-Defensive

--- 2x All Star



#10. Nikola Vučević

- Stacker score: 22.5

- 16th overall pick in 2011

- Played one season with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 17.1 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.9 AST

- Advanced statistics: 84.3 win shares, 2.1 box plus/minus, 33.2 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 1.1%

- Accolades

--- 2x All Star



#9. Hersey Hawkins

- Stacker score: 22.9

- Sixth overall pick in 1988

- Played five seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 14.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.9 AST

- Advanced statistics: 90.6 win shares, 2.0 box plus/minus, 32.6 VORP

- Accolades

--- 1x All Star



#8. Billy Cunningham

- Stacker score: 29.0

- Seventh overall pick in 1965

- Played nine seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 21.2 PTS, 10.4 REB, 4.3 AST

- Advanced statistics: 63.2 win shares

- Accolades

--- 1967 NBA Champ

--- 1972-73 MVP

--- 4x All-NBA

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#7. Andre Iguodala

- Stacker score: 29.2

- Ninth overall pick in 2004

- Played eight seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.2 AST

- Advanced statistics: 100.4 win shares, 2.1 box plus/minus, 41.3 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 12.7%

- Accolades

--- 4x NBA Champ

--- 2014-15 Finals MVP

--- 2x All-Defensive

--- 1x All Star

#6. Joel Embiid

- Stacker score: 31.7

- Third overall pick in 2014

- Played 10 seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 27.6 PTS, 10.8 REB, 3.7 AST

- Advanced statistics: 69.0 win shares, 6.7 box plus/minus, 34.3 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 66.2%

- Accolades

--- 2022-23 MVP

--- 2x Scoring Champ

--- 5x All-NBA

--- 3x All-Defensive

#5. Maurice Cheeks

- Stacker score: 37.8

- 36th overall pick in 1978

- Played 11 seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 11.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.7 AST

- Advanced statistics: 103.5 win shares, 2.8 box plus/minus, 42.1 VORP

- Accolades

--- 1983 NBA Champ

--- 5x All-Defensive

--- 4x All Star

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#4. Allen Iverson

- Stacker score: 46.5

- First overall pick in 1996

- Played 10 seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 26.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.2 AST

- Advanced statistics: 99.0 win shares, 3.2 box plus/minus, 49.6 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2000-01 MVP

--- 4x Scoring Champ

--- 1996-97 ROY

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#3. Hal Greer

- Stacker score: 47.5

- 14th overall pick in 1958

- Played five seasons with Syracuse Nationals and 10 seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 19.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 102.7 win shares

- Accolades

--- 1967 NBA Champ

--- 7x All-NBA

--- 1967-68 AS MVP

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#2. Chet Walker

- Stacker score: 50.8

- 14th overall pick in 1962

- Played one season with Syracuse Nationals and six seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 18.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST

- Advanced statistics: 117.4 win shares

- Accolades

--- 1967 NBA Champ

--- 7x All Star

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#1. Charles Barkley

- Stacker score: 67.2

- Fifth overall pick in 1984

- Played eight seasons with Philadelphia 76ers

- Career averages: 22.1 PTS, 11.7 REB, 3.9 AST

- Advanced statistics: 177.2 win shares, 6.1 box plus/minus, 80.5 VORP

- Accolades

--- 1992-93 MVP

--- 1986-87 TRB Champ

--- 11x All-NBA

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee