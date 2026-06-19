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Police looking for man they say stole chainsaws from Yough River Bike Trail Council building

By WPXI.com News Staff
Police looking for man they say stole chainsaws from Yough River Bike Trail Council building Police are looking for a man who they say burglarized a Yough River Bike Trail Council building. (WPXI/WPXI)
By WPXI.com News Staff

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man who they say burglarized a Yough River Bike Trail Council building.

In a post to social media shared on Friday, the council said a man came into their maintenance building on June 8 and stole two large Stihl chainsaws. The tools are worth around $2,000.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect before he reportedly spray-painted it.

The council said the suspect was riding a bike.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to reach out to the Yough River Bike Trail Council over Facebook or to call the South Connellsville Police Department at 724-628-2501.

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