Police looking for man they say stole chainsaws from Yough River Bike Trail Council building

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man who they say burglarized a Yough River Bike Trail Council building.

In a post to social media shared on Friday, the council said a man came into their maintenance building on June 8 and stole two large Stihl chainsaws. The tools are worth around $2,000.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect before he reportedly spray-painted it.

The council said the suspect was riding a bike.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to reach out to the Yough River Bike Trail Council over Facebook or to call the South Connellsville Police Department at 724-628-2501.

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