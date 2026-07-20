Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best fantasy performances in Pittsburgh Steelers history using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers/tight ends across the franchise's history, based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best Quarterback fantasy games

#5. Kordell Stewart, October 5, 1997

- Stats: 246 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 3 Interceptions, 78 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs

- Game: PIT vs BAL, 42-34 Win

- Fantasy points: 35.64

#4. Ben Roethlisberger, November 2, 2014

- Stats: 340 Passing Yards, 6 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions

- Game: PIT vs BAL, 43-23 Win

- Fantasy points: 35.7

#3. Ben Roethlisberger, November 8, 2018

- Stats: 328 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 27 Rushing Yards

- Game: PIT vs CAR, 52-21 Win

- Fantasy points: 35.82

#2. Ben Roethlisberger, September 16, 2018

- Stats: 452 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: PIT vs KAN, 37-42 Loss

- Fantasy points: 38.98

#1. Kordell Stewart, December 7, 1997

- Stats: 303 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 49 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs

- Game: PIT vs DEN, 35-24 Win

- Fantasy points: 39.02

Best Running Back fantasy games

#5. John Fuqua, December 20, 1970

- Stats: 218 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 38 Receiving Yards

- Game: PIT vs PHI, 20-30 Loss

- Fantasy points: 37.6

#4. John Henry Johnson, October 10, 1964

- Stats: 200 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs

- Game: PIT vs CLE, 23-7 Win

- Fantasy points: 38.4

#3. Franco Harris, November 25, 1979

- Stats: 151 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 81 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: PIT vs CLE, 33-30 (OT) Win

- Fantasy points: 41.2

#2. Le'Veon Bell, December 7, 2014

- Stats: 185 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 50 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: PIT vs CIN, 42-21 Win

- Fantasy points: 41.5

#1. Le'Veon Bell, December 11, 2016

- Stats: 236 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 62 Receiving Yards

- Game: PIT vs BUF, 27-20 Win

- Fantasy points: 47.8

Best Wide Receiver/Tight End fantasy games

#5. Yancey Thigpen, December 7, 1997

- Stats: 175 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 6 Receptions, 10 Targets

- Game: PIT vs DEN, 35-24 Win

- Fantasy points: 35.5

#4. Buddy Dial, October 22, 1961

- Stats: 235 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions

- Game: PIT vs CLE, 28-30 Loss

- Fantasy points: 35.5

#3. Chase Claypool, October 11, 2020

- Stats: 110 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 11 Targets

- Game: PIT vs PHI, 38-29 Win

- Fantasy points: 35.6

#2. Plaxico Burress, November 10, 2002

- Stats: 253 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions, 13 Targets

- Game: PIT vs ATL, 34-34 (OT) Loss

- Fantasy points: 37.3

#1. Roy Jefferson, November 3, 1968

- Stats: 199 Receiving Yards, 4 Receiving TDs, 11 Receptions

- Game: PIT vs ATL, 41-21 Win

- Fantasy points: 43.9