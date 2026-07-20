Child porn investigation that started in Sweden leads police to local man’s front door

MUNHALL, Pa. — An investigation that started in Sweden led to federal charges being filed against a local man.

Police say he hosted online video chats sharing child sex abuse material with people around the world.

Channel 11’s Gabriella Deluca has the story and will share video of the moments when federal agents showed up to the man’s home on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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