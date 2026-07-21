2 people riding motorbikes crash into an SUV in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Two people were injured after a crash involving two motorbikes and an SUV.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the intersection of E. General Robinson and Federal Street on the North Shore at 7:01 p.m. on Monday.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety said two people riding the motorbikes ran a red light and crashed into the side of a crossover SUV.

Both motorcyclists suffered head injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured and remained at the scene.

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