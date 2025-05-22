Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Pittsburgh metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Imani Christian Academy
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Enrollment: 153 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B minus
#24. Cornerstone Christian Preparatory Academy
- Location: West Mifflin, PA
- Enrollment: 237 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B minus
#23. Robinson Township Christian School
- Location: Mc Kees Rocks, PA
- Enrollment: 118 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B minus
#22. Yeshiva Schools of Pittsburgh
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Enrollment: 426 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B minus
#21. Grace Bible Academy
- Location: Bradenville, PA
- Enrollment: 82 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#20. Hillcrest Christian Academy
- Location: Bethel Park, PA
- Enrollment: 185 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#19. Beaver County Christian School
- Location: Beaver Falls, PA
- Enrollment: 326 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#18. Serra Catholic High School
- Location: Mckeesport, PA
- Enrollment: 268 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#17. Eden Christian Academy
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Enrollment: 658 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#16. The Neighborhood Academy
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Enrollment: 137 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#15. Greensburg Central Catholic High School
- Location: Greensburg, PA
- Enrollment: 375 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#14. St. Joseph High School
- Location: Natrona Heights, PA
- Enrollment: 127 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#13. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School
- Location: Coraopolis, PA
- Enrollment: 358 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#12. Trinity Christian School
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Enrollment: 440 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#11. Bishop Canevin High School
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Enrollment: 200 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#10. North Catholic High School
- Location: Cranberry Township, PA
- Enrollment: 202 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#9. Aquinas Academy
- Location: Gibsonia, PA
- Enrollment: 557 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#8. Seton LaSalle Catholic High School
- Location: Mt. Lebanon, PA
- Enrollment: 481 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. Oakland Catholic High School
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Enrollment: 385 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#6. The University School
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Enrollment: 42 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#5. Central Catholic High School
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Enrollment: 701 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. Sewickley Academy
- Location: Sewickley, PA
- Enrollment: 493 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. The Ellis School
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Enrollment: 409 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Winchester Thurston School
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Enrollment: 641 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Shady Side Academy
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Enrollment: 1,260 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+