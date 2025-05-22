Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Pittsburgh metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#25. Imani Christian Academy

- Location: Pittsburgh, PA

- Enrollment: 153 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B minus

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#24. Cornerstone Christian Preparatory Academy

- Location: West Mifflin, PA

- Enrollment: 237 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B minus

(Stacker/Stacker)

Achira22 // Shutterstock

#23. Robinson Township Christian School

- Location: Mc Kees Rocks, PA

- Enrollment: 118 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B minus

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#22. Yeshiva Schools of Pittsburgh

- Location: Pittsburgh, PA

- Enrollment: 426 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B minus

(Stacker/Stacker)

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#21. Grace Bible Academy

- Location: Bradenville, PA

- Enrollment: 82 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#20. Hillcrest Christian Academy

- Location: Bethel Park, PA

- Enrollment: 185 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#19. Beaver County Christian School

- Location: Beaver Falls, PA

- Enrollment: 326 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Mircea Moira // Shutterstock

#18. Serra Catholic High School

- Location: Mckeesport, PA

- Enrollment: 268 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock

#17. Eden Christian Academy

- Location: Pittsburgh, PA

- Enrollment: 658 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#16. The Neighborhood Academy

- Location: Pittsburgh, PA

- Enrollment: 137 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#15. Greensburg Central Catholic High School

- Location: Greensburg, PA

- Enrollment: 375 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

sirtravelalot // Shutterstock

#14. St. Joseph High School

- Location: Natrona Heights, PA

- Enrollment: 127 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#13. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

- Location: Coraopolis, PA

- Enrollment: 358 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

A student solving a math equation on a whiteboard. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#12. Trinity Christian School

- Location: Pittsburgh, PA

- Enrollment: 440 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

(Stacker/Stacker)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#11. Bishop Canevin High School

- Location: Pittsburgh, PA

- Enrollment: 200 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock

#10. North Catholic High School

- Location: Cranberry Township, PA

- Enrollment: 202 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#9. Aquinas Academy

- Location: Gibsonia, PA

- Enrollment: 557 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#8. Seton LaSalle Catholic High School

- Location: Mt. Lebanon, PA

- Enrollment: 481 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#7. Oakland Catholic High School

- Location: Pittsburgh, PA

- Enrollment: 385 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

A student talking to a teacher in the hallway. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#6. The University School

- Location: Pittsburgh, PA

- Enrollment: 42 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#5. Central Catholic High School

- Location: Pittsburgh, PA

- Enrollment: 701 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#4. Sewickley Academy

- Location: Sewickley, PA

- Enrollment: 493 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#3. The Ellis School

- Location: Pittsburgh, PA

- Enrollment: 409 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

A pencil case full of pens, pencils, and highlighters spilling on a table. (Stacker/Stacker)

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

#2. Winchester Thurston School

- Location: Pittsburgh, PA

- Enrollment: 641 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#1. Shady Side Academy

- Location: Pittsburgh, PA

- Enrollment: 1,260 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+