Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Philadelphia metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

#25. Ursuline Academy

- Location: Wilmington, DE

- Enrollment: 427 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#24. Caravel Academy

- Location: Bear, DE

- Enrollment: 1,112 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#23. Delaware Valley Classical School

- Location: New Castle, DE

- Enrollment: 214 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#22. Delaware County Christian School

- Location: Newtown Square, PA

- Enrollment: 940 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#21. The Tatnall School

- Location: Wilmington, DE

- Enrollment: 510 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#20. Sacred Heart Academy Bryn Mawr

- Location: Bryn Mawr, PA

- Enrollment: 174 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#19. Doane Academy

- Location: Burlington, NJ

- Enrollment: 233 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#18. Sanford School

- Location: Hockessin, DE

- Enrollment: 700 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#17. The Grayson School

- Location: Radnor, PA

- Enrollment: 180 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#16. Springside Chestnut Hill Academy

- Location: Philadelphia, PA

- Enrollment: 1,119 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#15. Abington Friends School

- Location: Jenkintown, PA

- Enrollment: 600 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#14. Wilmington Friends School

- Location: Wilmington, DE

- Enrollment: 700 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#13. The Baldwin School

- Location: Bryn Mawr, PA

- Enrollment: 560 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#12. Germantown Academy

- Location: Fort Washington, PA

- Enrollment: 1,228 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#11. William Penn Charter School

- Location: Philadelphia, PA

- Enrollment: 1,025 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#10. Westtown School

- Location: West Chester, PA

- Enrollment: 665 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. Tower Hill School

- Location: Wilmington, DE

- Enrollment: 849 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. The Haverford School

- Location: Haverford, PA

- Enrollment: 944 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. The Agnes Irwin School

- Location: Bryn Mawr, PA

- Enrollment: 617 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Moorestown Friends School

- Location: Moorestown, NJ

- Enrollment: 592 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Friends' Central School

- Location: Wynnewood, PA

- Enrollment: 882 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Friends Select School

- Location: Philadelphia, PA

- Enrollment: 656 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. The Shipley School

- Location: Bryn Mawr, PA

- Enrollment: 730 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. The Episcopal Academy

- Location: Newtown Square, PA

- Enrollment: 1,301 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Germantown Friends School

- Location: Philadelphia, PA

- Enrollment: 1,133 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+