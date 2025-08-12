Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Philadelphia metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.
#25. Ursuline Academy
- Location: Wilmington, DE
- Enrollment: 427 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#24. Caravel Academy
- Location: Bear, DE
- Enrollment: 1,112 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#23. Delaware Valley Classical School
- Location: New Castle, DE
- Enrollment: 214 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#22. Delaware County Christian School
- Location: Newtown Square, PA
- Enrollment: 940 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#21. The Tatnall School
- Location: Wilmington, DE
- Enrollment: 510 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#20. Sacred Heart Academy Bryn Mawr
- Location: Bryn Mawr, PA
- Enrollment: 174 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#19. Doane Academy
- Location: Burlington, NJ
- Enrollment: 233 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#18. Sanford School
- Location: Hockessin, DE
- Enrollment: 700 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#17. The Grayson School
- Location: Radnor, PA
- Enrollment: 180 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#16. Springside Chestnut Hill Academy
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Enrollment: 1,119 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#15. Abington Friends School
- Location: Jenkintown, PA
- Enrollment: 600 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#14. Wilmington Friends School
- Location: Wilmington, DE
- Enrollment: 700 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#13. The Baldwin School
- Location: Bryn Mawr, PA
- Enrollment: 560 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#12. Germantown Academy
- Location: Fort Washington, PA
- Enrollment: 1,228 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#11. William Penn Charter School
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Enrollment: 1,025 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#10. Westtown School
- Location: West Chester, PA
- Enrollment: 665 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#9. Tower Hill School
- Location: Wilmington, DE
- Enrollment: 849 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#8. The Haverford School
- Location: Haverford, PA
- Enrollment: 944 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. The Agnes Irwin School
- Location: Bryn Mawr, PA
- Enrollment: 617 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Moorestown Friends School
- Location: Moorestown, NJ
- Enrollment: 592 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Friends' Central School
- Location: Wynnewood, PA
- Enrollment: 882 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Friends Select School
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Enrollment: 656 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. The Shipley School
- Location: Bryn Mawr, PA
- Enrollment: 730 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. The Episcopal Academy
- Location: Newtown Square, PA
- Enrollment: 1,301 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Germantown Friends School
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Enrollment: 1,133 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+