Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Pittsburgh metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Beaver Area Senior High School
- Location: Beaver Area School District, PA
- Enrollment: 644 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#24. Trinity Senior High School
- Location: Trinity Area School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,093 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#23. City Charter High School
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Enrollment: 542 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#22. Pittsburgh Science & Technology Academy
- Location: Pittsburgh Public Schools, PA
- Enrollment: 616 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#21. Avonworth High School
- Location: Avonworth School District, PA
- Enrollment: 564 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#20. Pittsburgh Capa 6-12
- Location: Pittsburgh Public Schools, PA
- Enrollment: 845 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#19. Greater Latrobe Senior High School
- Location: Greater Latrobe School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,157 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#18. North Hills Senior High School
- Location: North Hills School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,383 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#17. Bethel Park High School
- Location: Bethel Park School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,338 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#16. Thomas Jefferson High School
- Location: West Jefferson Hills School District, PA
- Enrollment: 949 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#15. Mars Area Senior High School
- Location: Mars Area School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,054 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#14. Montour High School
- Location: Montour School District, PA
- Enrollment: 936 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#13. Penn Trafford High School
- Location: Penn-Trafford School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,263 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#12. Moon Senior High School
- Location: Moon Area School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,218 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#11. Allderdice High School
- Location: Pittsburgh Public Schools, PA
- Enrollment: 1,362 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#10. Quaker Valley High School
- Location: Quaker Valley School District, PA
- Enrollment: 581 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. Hampton High School
- Location: Hampton Township School District, PA
- Enrollment: 900 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#8. Pine-Richland High School
- Location: Pine-Richland School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,413 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. Franklin Regional Senior High School
- Location: Franklin Regional School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,119 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#6. Peters Township High School
- Location: Peters Township School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,226 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#5. South Fayette Township High School
- Location: South Fayette Township School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,074 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. Fox Chapel Area High School
- Location: Fox Chapel Area School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,283 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Upper St. Clair High School
- Location: Upper St. Clair School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,288 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Mt. Lebanon Senior High School
- Location: Mt. Lebanon School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,840 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. North Allegheny High School
- Location: North Allegheny School District, PA
- Enrollment: 2,666 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
