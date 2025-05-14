Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Pittsburgh metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#25. Beaver Area Senior High School

- Location: Beaver Area School District, PA

- Enrollment: 644 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#24. Trinity Senior High School

- Location: Trinity Area School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,093 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#23. City Charter High School

- Location: Pittsburgh, PA

- Enrollment: 542 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#22. Pittsburgh Science & Technology Academy

- Location: Pittsburgh Public Schools, PA

- Enrollment: 616 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#21. Avonworth High School

- Location: Avonworth School District, PA

- Enrollment: 564 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

A student solving a math equation on a whiteboard. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#20. Pittsburgh Capa 6-12

- Location: Pittsburgh Public Schools, PA

- Enrollment: 845 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#19. Greater Latrobe Senior High School

- Location: Greater Latrobe School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,157 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#18. North Hills Senior High School

- Location: North Hills School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,383 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#17. Bethel Park High School

- Location: Bethel Park School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,338 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#16. Thomas Jefferson High School

- Location: West Jefferson Hills School District, PA

- Enrollment: 949 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#15. Mars Area Senior High School

- Location: Mars Area School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,054 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

A student talking to a teacher in the hallway. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#14. Montour High School

- Location: Montour School District, PA

- Enrollment: 936 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#13. Penn Trafford High School

- Location: Penn-Trafford School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,263 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#12. Moon Senior High School

- Location: Moon Area School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,218 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#11. Allderdice High School

- Location: Pittsburgh Public Schools, PA

- Enrollment: 1,362 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#10. Quaker Valley High School

- Location: Quaker Valley School District, PA

- Enrollment: 581 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock

#9. Hampton High School

- Location: Hampton Township School District, PA

- Enrollment: 900 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#8. Pine-Richland High School

- Location: Pine-Richland School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,413 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#7. Franklin Regional Senior High School

- Location: Franklin Regional School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,119 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

A pencil case full of pens, pencils, and highlighters spilling on a table. (Stacker/Stacker)

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

#6. Peters Township High School

- Location: Peters Township School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,226 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Achira22 // Shutterstock

#5. South Fayette Township High School

- Location: South Fayette Township School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,074 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#4. Fox Chapel Area High School

- Location: Fox Chapel Area School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,283 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#3. Upper St. Clair High School

- Location: Upper St. Clair School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,288 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

sirtravelalot // Shutterstock

#2. Mt. Lebanon Senior High School

- Location: Mt. Lebanon School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,840 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#1. North Allegheny High School

- Location: North Allegheny School District, PA

- Enrollment: 2,666 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.