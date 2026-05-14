Truck goes partially over hillside in Allegheny County; road shut down

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A road in Allegheny County is closed after a truck went partially over a hillside.

The Northern Regional Police Department shared a photo of the truck on social media.

Police say Logan Road is closed between Pearce Mill Road and Pinyon Drive in Pine Township while crews work to remove the truck.

No injuries have been reported.

PennDOT advises that the two right lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike westbound are closed nearby.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way. Check back for updates on this developing story.

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