The best streaming playlists for every type of workout

Choosing the right playlist for your next workout may seem like a decision to make based on your mood. But there's actually some science to consider before you open your favorite music app.

Research shows that people have the ability to synchronize their movements with the tempo of the music they're listening to. And studies show that doing this during exercise can lead to improved performance.

That means in addition to finding the genre of music you like working out to, you may also want to factor in beats per minute based on the target heart rate range for the type of exercise you're doing.

Hers rounded up the top workout playlists from the three biggest music streaming platforms, Amazon Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music, and analyzed the BPMs to get an average for each playlist. Hers then assigned higher-BPM playlists to higher-intensity workouts based on target heart-rate ranges according to Startle Music.

Browse by workout category, then check out the full list of 30 playlists to find specific music genres in various target heart rate zones.

Key Findings

Decades-based playlists have a wide range of beats per minute , so it's important to pay attention to tempo to make sure you're striving toward the right target heart rate.

, so it's important to pay attention to tempo to make sure you're striving toward the right target heart rate. You can still work up a sweat with Christian and country tunes —playlists in both genres averaged over 125 beats per minute, which works well for steady-state cardio.

—playlists in both genres averaged over 125 beats per minute, which works well for steady-state cardio. Hip-hop and pop workout playlists tend to average 130 beats per minute or more , making these genres a good choice for higher intensity workouts.

, making these genres a good choice for higher intensity workouts. Amazon Music and Spotify have more options for slower playlists than YouTube Music.

Top Playlists for Your Favorite Workout

Here are general recommendations for target heart rate zones for various types of exercise. Remember that your individual target heart rate range will vary based on factors like your age, fitness level, and overall health.

Lower Intensity: Warm-Up and Weightlifting: 100 to 140 Heart Beats per Minute (BPM)

100 BPM Workout (Amazon Music): 104.9 average song BPM

'90s Workout (Amazon Music): 114.1 average song BPM

Heavy Workout (Spotify): 117.6 average song BPM

Beast Mode Hip-Hop (YouTube Music): 119.2 average song BPM

gymcore (Spotify): 119.2 average song BPM

Alternative Metal Workout (YouTube Music): 119.8 average song BPM

Throwback Workout (Spotify): 119.8 average song BPM

Steady State: Jogging and Other Steady-State Cardio: 120 to 140 Heart Beats per Minute (BPM)

Hard Rock Workout (Amazon Music): 120.5 average song BPM

Throwback Workout (YouTube Music): average song 121.5 BPM

2000s Workout (Amazon Music): 121.5 average song BPM

Beast Mode (Spotify): 122.2 average song BPM

Workout Pulse (Amazon Music): 123.9 average song BPM

Country Workout (Amazon Music): 125.3 average song BPM

Gymnastics Workout (Amazon Music): 125.7 average song BPM

Yoga & Meditation (Spotify): 125.7 average song BPM

'10s Workout (YouTube Music): 125.9 average song BPM

Rap Workout (Spotify): 126.8 average song BPM

'00s Workout: (YouTube Music): 127.1 average song BPM

'80s Workout (Amazon Music): 129.7 average song BPM

Moderate Intensity: Zumba and Dance: 130 to 170 Heart Beats per Minute (BPM)

Hip-Hop Workout (Amazon Music): 130.2 average song BPM

'90s Workout (YouTube Music): 130.3 average song BPM

Cardio Hip Hop (YouTube Music): 130.8 average song BPM

Cardio Pop (YouTube Music): 131.2 average song BPM

hot girl walk (Spotify): 133.3 average song BPM

HIIT Workout (YouTube Music): 134 average song BPM

Beast Mode Hip-Hop (Spotify): 136.2 average song BPM

Christian Workout (Amazon Music): 136.4 average song BPM

Pumped Pop (Spotify): 136.9 average song BPM

High Intensity: CrossFit and HIIT: 140 to 180+ Heart Beats per Minute (BPM)

Tollywood Party (YouTube Music): 144 average song BPM

Locked In (Spotify): 146.1 average song BPM

Top 30 Workout Playlists Ranked From Slowest to Fastest Song BPM

1. 100 BPM Workout (Amazon Music): 104.9 average song BPM

2. '90s Workout (Amazon Music): 114.1 average song BPM

3. Heavy Workout (Spotify): 117.6 average song BPM

4. Beast Mode Hip-Hop (YouTube Music) and gymcore (Spotify): 119.2 average song BPM (tied)

6. Alternative Metal Workout (YouTube Music) and Throwback Workout (Spotify): 119.8 average song BPM (tied)

8. Hard Rock Workout (Amazon Music): 120.5 average song BPM

9. Throwback Workout (YouTube Music): 121.5 average song BPM

10. 2000s Workout (Amazon Music): 121.5 average song BPM

11. Beast Mode (Spotify): 122.2 average song BPM

12. Workout Pulse (Amazon Music): 123.9 average song BPM

13. Country Workout (Amazon Music): 125.3 average song BPM

14. Gymnastics Workout (Amazon Music): 125.7 average song BPM

15. Yoga & Meditation (Spotify): 125.78 average song BPM

16. '10s Workout (YouTube Music): 125.9 average song BPM

17. Rap Workout (Spotify): 126.8 average song BPM

18. '00s Workout (YouTube Music): 127.1 average song BPM

19. '80s Workout (Amazon Music): 129.7 average song BPM

20. Hip-Hop Workout (Amazon Music): 130.2 average song BPM

21. '90s Workout (YouTube Music): 130.3 average song BPM

22. Cardio Hip Hop (YouTube Music): 130.8 average song BPM

23. Cardio Pop (YouTube Music): 131.2 average song BPM

24. hot girl walk (Spotify): 133.3 average song BPM

25. HIIT Workout (YouTube Music): 134 average song BPM

26. Beast Mode Hip-Hop (Spotify): 136.2 average song BPM

27. Christian Workout (Amazon Music): 136.4 average song BPM

28. Pumped Pop (Spotify): 136.9 average song BPM

29. Tollywood Party (YouTube Music): 144 average song BPM

30. Locked In (Spotify): 146.1 average song BPM

Data and Methodology: How We Scored Each Playlist

Hers chose the top 10 workout playlists on the three largest music streaming platforms: Amazon Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music. From there, SongBPM was used to find the tempo of each playlist's first 10 songs in order to average its intensity. Then playlists were assigned to the appropriate workout category based on target heart rate ranges from Startle Music.

How to Craft the Perfect Workout Routine