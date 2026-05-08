Woman battling terminal illness gets to go on dream trip despite setback caused by Spirit shutdown

A young woman battling a terminal illness is finally getting the trip she always dreamed of.

Nonprofit Jamie’s Dream Team had a flight booked to get Natalie, 22, to the beach and Disney World. Those travel plans were suddenly thrown into question during the Spirit Airlines shutdown.

Jamie’s Dream Team told Channel 11 that donors and the community have since raised enough money to get Natalie and her family a rebooked flight to make the trip happen.

Natalie’s hotel room will be filled with gifts and her flight will not have any stops. The family also has the opportunity to eat at several nice restaurants.

Natalie and her family leave for Florida on Friday.

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