Bicycle librarian delivers books to students over summer break

MOUNT PENN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania librarian is bringing books to kids this summer, even though her town doesn't have a library. She's packed them in boxes and hauling them around town using a bike.
Antietam school district librarian Sarah Westley believes books can take readers on a journey, so she's OK with making a few journeys of her own to get books to children.
"Since we don't have a library in Mount Penn, I thought, 'Why don't we make a mobile library?'" Westley told WFMZ.
Every Tuesday this summer, she'll make her rounds, handing out free books and taking book donations.
Mya Delvin, 9, already has her first four books and said, "In case you don't have Netflix, you don't get commercials when you read a book."
The bike library is about more than just fun. It's about cultivating children's reading abilities, even in the summer months.
"For students who are learning to read, or just grasping those beginning steps, to go on summer break and to not look at a book or not practice reading, they can lose a year worth of progress," said Westley.
The goal is to expand over the next few weeks and be even bigger by next summer.
CNN/WFMZ
