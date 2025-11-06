Comeback wins are among the most thrilling moments in sports — the lead slowly shrinks, momentum swings, and a game that once seemed lost turns into an unforgettable victory. Over the years, the Pittsburgh Steelers have delivered dramatic turnaround victories, reminding fans that no game is truly over until the final whistle.

Using data from Pro-Football-Reference.com, Stacker compiled a list of the biggest comeback wins in Pittsburgh Steelers history. Games were ranked according to the largest point deficit by the winning team. Ties were broken using the most recent game date.

Keep reading to see the 10 biggest comeback wins in Pittsburgh Steelers history.

#10. Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals

- Date: Nov 7, 1993

- Final score: 24-16

- Largest deficit: 16

#9. Pittsburgh Steelers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

- Date: Nov 18, 2018

- Final score: 20-16

- Largest deficit: 16

#8. Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns

- Date: Jan 5, 2003

- Final score: 36-33

- Largest deficit: 17

#7. Pittsburgh Steelers vs Denver Broncos

- Date: Dec 20, 2015

- Final score: 34-27

- Largest deficit: 17

#6. Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals

- Date: Dec 4, 2017

- Final score: 23-20

- Largest deficit: 17

#5. Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts

- Date: Dec 27, 2020

- Final score: 28-24

- Largest deficit: 17

#4. Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals

- Date: Nov 19, 1995

- Final score: 49-31

- Largest deficit: 18

#3. Pittsburgh Steelers vs Chicago Cardinals

- Date: Oct 11, 1953

- Final score: 31-28

- Largest deficit: 21

#2. Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills

- Date: Dec 15, 1985

- Final score: 30-24

- Largest deficit: 21

#1. Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens

- Date: Oct 5, 1997

- Final score: 42-34

- Largest deficit: 21