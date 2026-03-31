Severe storms Tuesday night could bring damaging winds, isolated tornado

PITTSBURGH — Warm and unsettled this week to start April.

Most of the day Tuesday will be dry with a spotty shower or a storm. Severe storms are likely Tuesday night. Several storms could be severe with damaging wind, torrential rain and isolated tornadoes.

Storms will wind down very late tonight as the line weakens moving toward the Mason-Dixon line.

Rain and storm chances continue for much of the second half of the week. There will be many dry hours the second half of the week, but showers and thunderstorms will force you inside from time to time heading toward the Easter weekend.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

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