Bobcat climbs power pole in Florida

A bobcat that somehow found itself perched on top of a utility pole along Florida's Interstate 75 is back on the ground.
The bobcat was spotted atop the pole Thursday morning.
Wildlife officials originally planned to wait for the animal to climb down on its own, but eventually utility crews were called in and a lineman used a bucket truck and pole to give the cat an encouraging nudge.
TRENDING NOW:
- Father of toddler left in car overnight found guilty of third-degree homicide
- 2 people hospitalized after car crashes off Route 51, slams into building
- Where's Bigfoot? Pennsylvania ranks among best states for encounter
- RAW VIDEO: Drone footage of warehouse interior
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The bobcat made it down safely before running off.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}