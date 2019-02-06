  • Boy gets stuck in claw machine

    Updated:

    FAIRHOPE, Ala. - A claw machine caught something unusual in Alabama, a little boy. The toddler became an overnight viral sensation after getting trapped inside the contraption.

    Ezra Ingersoll, 2, was almost in the clutches of "the claw." But there's a happy ending, he was uninjured and he even got a prize before gaining back his freedom.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Ezra's mother Kelsey Ingersoll said she keeps close tabs on her children, but somehow Ezra slipped away. "I count them every few minutes just to make sure they are all there. I'm kinda over-protective in that sense, so it's weird this even happened," Ingersoll told WKRG

    First responders helped spring Ezra from his self-imposed trap.
     

     

    CNN/WKRG

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories